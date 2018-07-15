Bold thief caught on tape at Mama’s Farm in Vernon

socastcmsRssStartKristen RobinsonsocastcmsRssEnd
The honour system is a long standing tradition at farm stands across B.C. but as Kristen Robinson reports, one customer in Vernon is repeatedly breaking the rules and it’s all been captured on video.
socastcmsRssStartKristen RobinsonsocastcmsRssEnd
The honour system is a long standing tradition at farm stands across B.C. but as Kristen Robinson reports, one customer in Vernon is repeatedly breaking the rules and it’s all been captured on video.
SE
1016 mb
7 km/h
14%