The Economic Development Council of Ontario had high praise for one of Brockville’s newest tourist attractions. Wednesday it was announced the Brockville Railway Tunnel was the recipient of two of the organization’s annual awards, earning the nod for “Physical Infrastructure and Redevelopment” in both the 10,000 and 50,000 population categories. The railway tunnel was part…