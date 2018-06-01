 Skip to Content
Cabot Links getting $2M federal loan for spa, high-end culinary services and tennis courts

June 01, 2018 01:01 pm

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency says the interest-free, $2-million “repayable contribution” will go towards spa facilities, high-end culinary services and tennis courts at Cabot Cliffs at Broad Cove, the sibling golf course to Cabot Links.