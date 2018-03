socastcmsRssStartKatelyn MacIntyresocastcmsRssEnd

The 2018 Garden Show will take place on April 14th & 15th. Open Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm at Spruce Meadows. Welcome to the 2018 Calgary Horticultural Society’s Garden Show, proudly sponsored by greengate Garden Centres Ltd. Come out and celebrate the promise of a new growing season, pick up some tips, talk gardening with experts…