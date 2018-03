socastcmsRssStartKatelyn MacIntyresocastcmsRssEnd

770 CHQR and Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra present The Great Human Odyssey, at the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Arts Commons on Saturday, April 28. The Nature of Things meets IMAX meets live orchestra! Anthropologist and host Niobe Thompson and composer-conductor Darren Fung join forces with the Calgary Philharmonic in a cinematic and live musical exploration…