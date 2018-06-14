 Skip to Content
Calgary police break ground on new $25M Spyhill Services Centre

Christa Dao
June 14, 2018 08:58 am

The new two-storey building will eventually replace the current Arrest Processing Section in downtown Calgary which officials said is at nearly 60 years old and “has reached the end of its lifecycle.”