 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMThe Drive Home with Nick
listen live
Home

Calgary police warn international students about ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

Spencer Gallichan-Lowe
June 01, 2018 01:52 pm

socastcmsRssStartSpencer Gallichan-LowesocastcmsRssEnd

Calgary police said there have been similar “virtual kidnappings” in other cities across the country and that the scammers use similar techniques to try to get money out of their victims.