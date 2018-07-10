Calls for municipal police force in Surrey

socastcmsRssStartAaron McArthursocastcmsRssEnd
In the face of ongoing gang violence in Surrey, there are calls for a referendum on whether the city should replace the RCMP with its own municipal police force. Aaron McArthur has the story.
socastcmsRssStartAaron McArthursocastcmsRssEnd
In the face of ongoing gang violence in Surrey, there are calls for a referendum on whether the city should replace the RCMP with its own municipal police force. Aaron McArthur has the story.
WSW
1019 mb
15 km/h
46%