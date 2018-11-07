Cargo plane goes off runway on landing in Halifax, sending five crew to hospital

Halifax Stanfield International Airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights after a 747 cargo plane with five people on board went off the runway early Wednesday.

Airport spokeswoman Theresa Rath Spicer said the SkyLease Cargo plane skidded off runway 32 just after 5 a.m., though it wasn’t clear what caused the accident.

“This happened upon landing at 5:15 this morning,” she said in an interview. “At this time our airfield is closed.”

She said the five crew on board Flight KKE 4854 have been taken to hospital with what she believed to be minor injuries.

Pictures on social media showed the hulking aircraft sitting on a grassy area, with a side door opened and its engines attached but resting on the ground. A trail of debris was scattered behind the plane.

It appeared fire officials were called to the scene, but there was no apparent fire.

The plane was reported to be travelling from Chicago to Halifax.

The airport’s airfields have been closed, meaning arrivals and departures have been put on hold until a perimeter is established around the site. She said the main runway will reopen after that.

Rath Spicer said it wasn’t clear how many flights that would affect, but added that it is a busy time at the airport.

She said the Transportation Safety Board would be involved in an investigation to determine what happened.

No one from SkyLease was immediately available for comment.

