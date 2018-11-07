Cargo plane goes off runway on landing in Halifax, sending five crew to hospital

HALIFAX — The Halifax Stanfield International Airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights after a 747 cargo plane with five people on board went off the runway early this morning.

Airport spokeswoman Theresa Rath Spicer says the SkyLease Cargo plane skidded off runway 32 at about 5:15 a.m., though it wasn’t clear what caused the accident.

She say the five crew on board have been taken to hospital with what she believed to be minor injuries.

The airport’s airfields have been closed, meaning arrivals and departures have been put on hold until a perimeter is established around the site and the main runway will be reopened after that.

Rath said it wasn’t clear how many flights that would affect, but added that it is a busy time at the airport.

She said the Transportation Safety Board would be involved in an investigation to determine what happened.

The Canadian Press