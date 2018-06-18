 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMThe Drive Home with Nick
listen live
Home

Centretown group, developer strike compromise on Kent Street building design

Beatrice Britneff
June 18, 2018 04:33 pm

socastcmsRssStartBeatrice BritneffsocastcmsRssEnd

A proposed apartment building on Kent Street in Ottawa’s Centretown neighbourhood will now be built further back from the sidewalk, after an agreement was reached on the length of the setback. 