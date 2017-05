socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

After losing the B.C. Hockey League title to the Penticton Vees in April, the Chilliwack Chiefs were looking for payback Tuesday night. The Chiefs moved into second place at the Western Canada Cup after a 4-2 win over the Vees. While Penticton was first on the board with a goal from Duncan Campbell, the Chiefs…