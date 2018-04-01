Church vandalized over Easter weekend

socastcmsRssStartJeremy KeefesocastcmsRssEnd
Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Clayton Park, N.S. had their sign and front doors spray painted with obscene words and gestures hours before welcoming hundreds for their Easter Sunday services.
socastcmsRssStartJeremy KeefesocastcmsRssEnd
Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Clayton Park, N.S. had their sign and front doors spray painted with obscene words and gestures hours before welcoming hundreds for their Easter Sunday services.
ESE
1007 mb
13 km/h
80%