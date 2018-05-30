Community garden reborn in Otterburn Park after years of neglect

socastcmsRssStartBilly ShieldssocastcmsRssEnd
After two years of trying to get a neglected community garden off the ground, an employee of the Riverside School Board in Otterburn Park has replanted it with an eye toward helping the disadvantaged.
