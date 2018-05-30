 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

Community garden reborn in Otterburn Park after years of neglect

Billy Shields
May 30, 2018 04:31 pm

socastcmsRssStartBilly ShieldssocastcmsRssEnd

After two years of trying to get a neglected community garden off the ground, an employee of the Riverside School Board in Otterburn Park has replanted it with an eye toward helping the disadvantaged.