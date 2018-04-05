 Skip to Content
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer visits Global Okanagan

Doris Maria Bregolisse
April 05, 2018 06:48 pm

With parliament on a two-week break, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada headed west to the Okanagan. Andrew Scheer sat down with Global Okanagan’s Rick Webber to talk politics.