Cougars take first win of season against Rockets

socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd
The Kelowna Rockets lost 4-1 to the Prince George Cougars Tuesday night. The Rockets were undefeated against the Cougars after five games until the loss. Doris Maria Bregolisse has highlights.
socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd
The Kelowna Rockets lost 4-1 to the Prince George Cougars Tuesday night. The Rockets were undefeated against the Cougars after five games until the loss. Doris Maria Bregolisse has highlights.
ESE
1010 mb
9 km/h
74%