 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 AM - 10:00 AMMatt and Pam in the Morning
listen live
Home

Critics pounce on Trudeau for his latest international trip — even before he’s left

David Akin
April 12, 2018 07:33 am

socastcmsRssStartDavid AkinsocastcmsRssEnd

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not even left the country for his latest international trip — a three-country, nine-day tour which begins Thursday — and he is already under fire for this travel.