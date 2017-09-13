 Skip to Content
Daisy the blind baby goat reunited with Alberta farm animal rescue group 3 days after she was allegedly stolen

Phil Heidenreich
September 13, 2017 09:35 pm

Three days after she was stolen from a farm animal rescue near Wetaskiwin, Alta., Daisy the blind baby goat has been reunited with the people who run the Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement.