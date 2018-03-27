 Skip to Content
Dashcam video shows car driving wrong way on Highway 99 before crash

March 27, 2018 01:41 pm

It was a close call for drivers in Delta after a car was seen driving down the wrong side of Highway 99 before colliding head on with a Toyota Rav 4. RCMP are looking for witnesses who may have seen the Volkswagen driving the wrong way on March 25.