 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Dispute over manicure leads to shocking confrontation at B.C. nail salon

Ted Chernecki
August 06, 2018 07:37 pm

socastcmsRssStartTed CherneckisocastcmsRssEnd

A disagreement between a customer and staff at a Chilliwack nail salon escalated to the point where the customer was allegedly locked inside the store until police arrived. Ted Chernecki reports.