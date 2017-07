socastcmsRssStartJon AzpirisocastcmsRssEnd

Bran is a 15-year-old shepherd cross that is recovering from a drug overdose. “He had marijuana and cocaine in his system,” owner Will Cooper said. “We were completely stunned.” On Friday, Cooper and his wife took Bran and their other dog to Surrey’s Tynehead Park, a popular spot with dogs and their owners. “Bran got…