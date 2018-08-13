 Skip to Content
Dominic LeBlanc, new intergovernmental affairs minister, to take over irregular migration task force

Amanda Connolly
August 13, 2018 01:00 pm

Dominic LeBlanc, the newly minted Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, will take over the working group that brings together federal and provincial partners to deal with irregular migration.