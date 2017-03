socastcmsRssStartDaryn BollandsocastcmsRssEnd

The Major Collision Bureau and Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a Mississauga hit-and-run. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Friday morning near Bloor Street and Mississauga Valley Boulevard. The victim, a 17-year-old man, was on his skateboard when he was struck by a Toyota Sienna…