 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Edmonton man who touched millions with impromptu piano performance dies at home

Phil Heidenreich
March 06, 2018 11:13 pm

socastcmsRssStartPhil HeidenreichsocastcmsRssEnd

Ryan Arcand, a musician who touched Edmontonians with his spontaneous piano performances — one of which became a YouTube hit in 2014 — passed away over the weekend, according to a family member.