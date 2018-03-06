Edmonton man who touched millions with impromptu piano performance dies at home

socastcmsRssStartPhil HeidenreichsocastcmsRssEnd
Ryan Arcand, a musician who touched Edmontonians with his spontaneous piano performances — one of which became a YouTube hit in 2014 — passed away over the weekend, according to a family member.
