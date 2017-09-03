 Skip to Content
Edmonton woman drowns while on vacation for 30th wedding anniversary

Julia Wong
September 03, 2017 04:09 pm

Debbie Lee-Victoria L’Hirondelle, 52, and her husband Pat arrived in Maui Aug. 21 for a 10-day trip. On their third day, they decided to rent some snorkeling gear and spend some time in the water.