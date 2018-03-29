 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

End of the road for the Kelowna Rockets

Doris Maria Bregolisse
March 29, 2018 11:09 pm

socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

The Tri-City Americans Morgan Geekie scored two goals in the last minute of the third period to help the Kennewick, Washington team take the win against the Kelowna Rockets Thursday night.