Ex-Wall Street short seller’s drastic advice for saving Vancouver’s economy – and itself

Robin Gill
July 01, 2018 03:30 pm

California farmer and high profile short seller Marc Cohodes sits down with Global National’s Robin Gill to explain how B.C.’s money laundering problem can be solved through drastic and harsh measures.