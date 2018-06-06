Fake $100 bills circulating in Hamilton, police say

socastcmsRssStartLaura HampshiresocastcmsRssEnd

Hamilton Police are reminding the public and businesses to be familiar with the security features in Canadian bank notes and to “Feel, Look, Flip” to keep counterfeits out of your pockets and tills. Detective Dave Place says, “We’ve seen several counterfeit $100 notes lately with the holographic foil strip applied as a sticker, not embedded in the note as is the case in genuine notes. By running your fingernail across the holographic strip you can easily detect the edges of the sticker which, in some cases is peeling off. If you can feel the raised edges or the sticker is peeling off, the note is counterfeit.”