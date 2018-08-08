 Skip to Content
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh confirms run in B.C. byelection

August 08, 2018 04:36 pm

Nearly a year after he was named leader of the federal New Democrats, Jagmeet Singh is finally trying for a seat in the House of Commons. He’s going after the Burnaby-South riding near Vancouver. Abigail Bimman explains what Singh is up against.