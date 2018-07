socastcmsRssStartDoyle PotenteausocastcmsRssEnd

A lighting-caused fire near Summerland is now estimated to be between 50 and 70 hectares. The District of Summerland says the fire west of Mount Conkle, which was ignited during Tuesday evening’s storm, is actively being attacked by multiple air tankers. The district says the fire does not pose any risks to Summerland, though it…