socastcmsRssStartNeetu GarchasocastcmsRssEnd

Flood fears are growing in B.C. as the weather warms, and officials have said that areas that have already been hit hard are the most vulnerable. Ongoing snowpack accumulation in the southern part of the province means regions like the Similkameen, Okanagan, Boundary area and the Kootenays are at risk of flooding, according to Dave…