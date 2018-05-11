Flood waters rise in Grand Forks

socastcmsRssStartAaron McArthursocastcmsRssEnd
Reporter Aaron McArthur is in Grand Forks Friday where thousands of people have been forced from their homes due to flooding in the region. He tells us what we can expect heading into the weekend.
socastcmsRssStartAaron McArthursocastcmsRssEnd
Reporter Aaron McArthur is in Grand Forks Friday where thousands of people have been forced from their homes due to flooding in the region. He tells us what we can expect heading into the weekend.
WNW
1017 mb
15 km/h
76%