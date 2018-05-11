 Skip to Content
Flood waters rise in Grand Forks

Aaron McArthur
May 11, 2018 09:41 am

Reporter Aaron McArthur is in Grand Forks Friday where thousands of people have been forced from their homes due to flooding in the region. He tells us what we can expect heading into the weekend.