Former Victoria tent city becoming playground

socastcmsRssStartNeetu GarchasocastcmsRssEnd
Fri, Mar 17: The former home of a controversial tent city is finally being converted to a playground. And as Neetu Garcha reports, one of the people building it once called the empty lot his home.
socastcmsRssStartNeetu GarchasocastcmsRssEnd
Fri, Mar 17: The former home of a controversial tent city is finally being converted to a playground. And as Neetu Garcha reports, one of the people building it once called the empty lot his home.
SSW
1015 mb
11 km/h
87%