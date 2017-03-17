 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Former Victoria tent city becoming playground

Neetu Garcha
March 17, 2017 06:58 pm

socastcmsRssStartNeetu GarchasocastcmsRssEnd

Fri, Mar 17: The former home of a controversial tent city is finally being converted to a playground. And as Neetu Garcha reports, one of the people building it once called the empty lot his home.