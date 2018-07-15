Fraser Canyon extreme heat warning

socastcmsRssStartGrace KesocastcmsRssEnd
Much of B.C. is basking in the summer heat but it can be dangerous and as Grace Ke reports, Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the Fraser Canyon, including Lillooet and Lytton.
