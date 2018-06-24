French jogger who crossed U.S. border speaks out

A French was on vacation when she decided to go for a run on a White Rock beach and accidentally strayed across the border. She was detained and held in custody in Tacoma for two weeks. She speaks to BC1’s Jennifer Palma from her home in France.
A French was on vacation when she decided to go for a run on a White Rock beach and accidentally strayed across the border. She was detained and held in custody in Tacoma for two weeks. She speaks to BC1’s Jennifer Palma from her home in France.
SE
1015 mb
19 km/h
45%