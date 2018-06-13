 Skip to Content
From road closures to SkyTrain and bridge upgrades: expect heavy traffic, delays in Vancouver this weekend

Neetu Garcha
June 13, 2018 04:01 pm

As crews complete renovations, including repainting lane lines, motorists are being advised to allow extra time and to expect heavy traffic volumes and delays on the Lions Gate Bridge this weekend. 