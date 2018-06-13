From road closures to SkyTrain and bridge upgrades: expect heavy traffic, delays in Vancouver this weekend

socastcmsRssStartNeetu GarchasocastcmsRssEnd
As crews complete renovations, including repainting lane lines, motorists are being advised to allow extra time and to expect heavy traffic volumes and delays on the Lions Gate Bridge this weekend.
