Gardenworks: Stepping stone project

Yvonne Schalle
July 29, 2017 10:22 am

Sat, Jul 29: Top gardening tips from the folks at Gardenworks. Gardening expert Leanne Johnson from GardenWorks shows Yvonne Schalle how to make stepping stones, using hand mixed cement and large leafs.