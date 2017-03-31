 Skip to Content
Gender, diversity balance on Nova Scotia bench increased with 4 appointments

March 31, 2017 01:17 pm

Premier Stephen McNeil announced the appointments Friday of Rickcola Brinton, Amy Sakalauskas, Samuel Moreau and Rosalind Michie, bringing the number of full-time provincial and family court judges to 38, of which 18 are women and five are black.