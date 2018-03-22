Giant pandas set to be flown to Calgary from Toronto

Da Mao and Er Shun, plus offspring Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, will be the first pandas to visit Calgary since the 1988 Olympics and will take up residence in a multimillion-dollar facility at the Calgary Zoo built expressly for their arrival.
Da Mao and Er Shun, plus offspring Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, will be the first pandas to visit Calgary since the 1988 Olympics and will take up residence in a multimillion-dollar facility at the Calgary Zoo built expressly for their arrival.
N
1006 mb
0 km/h
93%