 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 11:59 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

Granville SkyTrain station escalator replacement delays

Grace Ke
May 09, 2018 09:06 pm

socastcmsRssStartGrace KesocastcmsRssEnd

SkyTrain users who stop at the Granville Station will lose three major escalators for upwards of two years once the Seymour Street entrance closes later this month for a tricky overhaul. Grace Ke reports.