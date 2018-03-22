Hockey on ice as Loyola high school teams get suspended from playoffs

socastcmsRssStartAmanda JelowickisocastcmsRssEnd
Loyola high school in NDG has pulled its two Juvenile hockey teams from the playoffs just days before they were to begin, following some disciplinary measures involving some of the hockey players.
socastcmsRssStartAmanda JelowickisocastcmsRssEnd
Loyola high school in NDG has pulled its two Juvenile hockey teams from the playoffs just days before they were to begin, following some disciplinary measures involving some of the hockey players.
N
1006 mb
0 km/h
93%