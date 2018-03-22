 Skip to Content
Hockey on ice as Loyola high school teams get suspended from playoffs

Amanda Jelowicki
March 22, 2018 02:07 pm

Loyola high school in NDG has pulled its two Juvenile hockey teams from the playoffs just days before they were to begin, following some disciplinary measures involving some of the hockey players.