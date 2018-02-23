How the tragic death of Tina Fontaine helped spark the MMIWG inquiry

socastcmsRssStartKatie DangerfieldsocastcmsRssEnd
After 15-year-old Tina Fontaine’s body was found wrapped in plastic near the Red River in 2014, it sparked national outrage and renewed calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered women.
socastcmsRssStartKatie DangerfieldsocastcmsRssEnd
After 15-year-old Tina Fontaine’s body was found wrapped in plastic near the Red River in 2014, it sparked national outrage and renewed calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered women.
N
1022 mb
0 km/h
77%