Humboldt Broncos bus crash: Logan Hunter’s mom says he was ‘living his dream’

socastcmsRssStartEmily MertzsocastcmsRssEnd
A St. Albert athlete who was killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash Friday is being remembered as a passionate hockey player with a sharp sense of humour who was also an incredibly kind young man.
socastcmsRssStartEmily MertzsocastcmsRssEnd
A St. Albert athlete who was killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash Friday is being remembered as a passionate hockey player with a sharp sense of humour who was also an incredibly kind young man.
NE
1008 mb
6 km/h
87%