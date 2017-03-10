 Skip to Content
‘I hope she’s out there’: Misty Potts family pleads for information on anniversary of disappearance

Julia Wong
March 10, 2017 11:45 am

As the two-year anniversary of Misty Pott’s disappearance approaches, the family of the Alexis First Nations woman is speaking out in hopes of getting new information that could lead to her whereabouts.