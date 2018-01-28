 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

ICBC projected to lose $1.3B

Kristen Robinson
January 28, 2018 08:28 pm

socastcmsRssStartKristen RobinsonsocastcmsRssEnd

The insurance corporation announced today that by the end of the fiscal year it’s projected to lose 1.3 billion dollars. As Kristen Robinson reports, that’s prompting calls for more private insurers.