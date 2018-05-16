 Skip to Content
If immigration was slashed, Canada’s economy would feel the pinch: report

Jessica Vomiero
May 16, 2018 04:00 am

Immigrants make up approximately 22 per cent of Canada’s population. The Conference Board report predicts that Canada’s population growth will be driven entirely by immigrants by the year 2040.