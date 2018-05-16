If immigration was slashed, Canada’s economy would feel the pinch: report

socastcmsRssStartJessica VomierosocastcmsRssEnd
Immigrants make up approximately 22 per cent of Canada’s population. The Conference Board report predicts that Canada’s population growth will be driven entirely by immigrants by the year 2040.
socastcmsRssStartJessica VomierosocastcmsRssEnd
Immigrants make up approximately 22 per cent of Canada’s population. The Conference Board report predicts that Canada’s population growth will be driven entirely by immigrants by the year 2040.
W
1012 mb
9 km/h
58%