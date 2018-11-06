In the news today, Nov. 6

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Nov. 6

———

DENNIS OLAND’S MURDER RETRIAL BEGINS TODAY

The family of both murder victim Richard Oland and his accused killer, Dennis Oland, say they are steadfast in their support for Dennis as he faces retrial in his father’s murder. Evidence will begin to be presented today now that a jury is in place for Dennis Oland’s trial, which is estimated to take at least four months. Oland, 50, has pleaded not guilty in the bludgeoning death of his dad, Richard Oland, 69, on July 6, 2011. Oland has been free on bail while awaiting the retrial.

———

MPs TO VOTE ON $372M EARMARKED FOR VETERANS’ BENEFITS

MPs in the Commons are expected to vote today on a motion brought by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh aimed at getting promised veterans benefits paid out. The New Democrats used an opposition-day motion to pressure the governing Liberals to spend $372 million that’s been earmarked for veterans’ benefits in recent years but wasn’t spent. On Monday, the federal government revealed it shortchanged hundreds of thousands of veterans and their survivors in a multi-million-dollar pension error. Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan said repaying them will cost $165 million.

———

DECISION DAY: U.S. VOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS

No one knows yet if it will be red, blue or purple, but a tidal wave of energized voters is expected to flood polling stations across the United States today as Americans deliver their early verdict on President Donald Trump. And while his name is not on the ballot, it seems to be on everyone’s mind — including his own. In a conference call organized by his campaign, he told supporters Monday to vote as if he was on the ticket, calling the election a referendum on his presidency and his movement.

———

SEVERAL CITIES TO HAVE U.S. MIDTERM VIEWING PARTIES

People are expected to gather at viewing parties across Canada tonight to watch the American midterm elections unfold. The U.S. Consulate General in Toronto is hosting one event, which will be attended by representatives of both Democrats Abroad and Republicans Overseas. In the nation’s capital, the Harvard Club of Ottawa and Democrats Abroad are both set to throw viewing parties. Democrats Abroad will also host events in eight other cities, including Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal.

———

FEDERAL PIPELINE BUY SEEN AS BETRAYAL: CSIS

Canada’s spy agency says many members of the environmental and Indigenous communities see the federal purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline as a betrayal, and suggests that could intensify opposition to expanding the project. A Canadian Security Intelligence Service assessment highlights a renewed sense of indignation among protesters and clearly indicates the spy service’s ongoing interest in anti-petroleum activism. Civil liberties and environmental activists questioned the rationale for CSIS’s interest, given that opposition to the pipeline project has been peaceful.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release its fall 2018 housing market outlook.

— Statistics Canada is expected to release its building permits data for September.

— Football player Jerome Messam, who is charged with voyeurism, is expected to appear in court. It’s alleged he videotaped a consensual sexual encounter in November 2016 without the woman’s knowledge.

— The Transportation Safety Board will provide a briefing on its investigation into the midair collision over Carp, Ont.

— Former governor general David Johnston will appear before a Commons committee reviewing his nomination as elections debates commissioner.

The Canadian Press