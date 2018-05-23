 Skip to Content
Indigenous legal rights, history and culture addressed in new guide for Ontario lawyers

May 23, 2018 01:57 pm

The Law Society of Ontario’s guide includes sections on constitutional protections for Indigenous people, landmark Indigenous rights cases, lists of Indigenous language interpreters and links to glossaries of relevant legal and cultural terms.