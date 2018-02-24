 Skip to Content
Jazz piano legend Oliver Jones, renowned for ‘velvet’ hands, says goodbye

Angie Seth
February 24, 2018 10:00 pm

Angie Seth chats with Rosey Ugo Edeh, director and producer, of a documentary that looks at the life and legacy of jazz musician, Oliver Jones, as he sets to retire after 7 decades of playing the piano.