Justin Trudeau arrives in Paris, discusses Mali peacekeeping mission with Michelle Jean

April 16, 2018 05:24 am

The head of the Francophonie, former Canadian governor general Michaelle Jean, thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday for joining the peacekeeping mission in Mali, which is reeling after yet another deadly attack by Islamic militants.