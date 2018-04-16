Justin Trudeau arrives in Paris, discusses Mali peacekeeping mission with Michelle Jean

The head of the Francophonie, former Canadian governor general Michaelle Jean, thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday for joining the peacekeeping mission in Mali, which is reeling after yet another deadly attack by Islamic militants.
The head of the Francophonie, former Canadian governor general Michaelle Jean, thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday for joining the peacekeeping mission in Mali, which is reeling after yet another deadly attack by Islamic militants.
N
1003 mb
4 km/h
93%